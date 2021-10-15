Annabelle Louise (Tenney) Flatin, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls. She completed her journey back to Gordy who was waiting at the heavenly gate to welcome her; he arrived 10-days prior.
Annabelle was born August 30, 1934, in Doran, the daughter of Edwin and Elise (Dagner) Tenney. She grew up and attended school in Fergus Falls.
Ann was united in marriage to Gordon “Gordy” Flatin on September 15, 1956. She enjoyed her camping with friends, quilting, playing cards and baking and cooking for her family. Ann’s life work was the time spent raising her children and being Gordy’s wife, as well as working part-time at various jobs, including Avon and Northfield News.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Delwyn Tenney.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Frank) Zaspel of Fergus Falls; son, Steve (Karmen) Flatin of Vancouver, Washington; three grandchildren, Joseph, Timothy and Madison of Vancouver; and sister, Adela Berg of Fergus Falls.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Chris Eldredge.
Interment: Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.