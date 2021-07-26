Annette Sandven, 84, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Pioneer Cottages in Fergus Falls.
Annette Joyce Miranda (Danielson) Sandven was born July 2, 1937, to Melvin and Edith (Radtke) Danielson in Todd County. She was baptized and confirmed at Glenwood Lutheran Church. In 1951, Annette moved with her parents to Montevideo, where she graduated from Montevideo High School in 1955. After graduation, she worked in the Montevideo school system as a secretary.
On June 9, 1956, she was united in marriage with Robert Eide Sandven at Big Bend Lutheran Church. They lived and farmed east of Milan for 37 years and had three children, LuAnn, Larry and Lance.
Annette was a great cook and her baking was top-notch. She is remembered for her wonderful holiday meals, her scalloped potatoes and meatballs, her homemade donuts and her perfect spritz cookies. She loved to sew, kept an immaculate house and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mom and even better grandma. She found true joy in holding her great-grandbabies. She loved animals, especially her dog, Breezy. She liked taking drives to Glenwood where she spent her early years. She also enjoyed camping and going to the lake.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Vicky Torke and Melva Jerve.
She is survived by her children, LuAnn (Jon) Harris of Underwood, Larry (Lisa Worden) Sandven of Montevideo, and Lance Sandven of Willmar; grandchildren, Daniel (Jackie Klein) Harris of Chaska, Katie (Ty) Stortroen of Fergus Falls, Dustin (Hayley Sokness) Harris of Foxhome, Derek (Susan) Harris of Fargo, Christopher Sandven of Montevideo, Ryan (Kristen Haluszka) Sandven of Fargo, Courtney Sandven of Watson, and Whitney (Dylan Lines) Sandven of Montevideo; great-grandchildren, Mack, Masen and Maggie Harris, Elly, Maya, and Oliver Stortroen, Karly (Connor) Koppang, Brinley, Beck and Bo Harris, Paislee and Adley Harris, Boden Sandven, Baylee, Alyssa and Adalyn Lam, and Breckon Campbell and Amiah Lines; sister, Debbie (Dave) Roskens; brother-in-law, Bruce Jerve and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her PioneerCare family, the staff who lovingly cared for her for many years.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The Rev. Krehl Stringer will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
