On July 17, 2021, two weeks after his 80th birthday, Anthony R. Perez went to join his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his wife, and several close family members. Anthony was born on July 2, 1941, to Thomas and Rita Perez in El Paso, Texas. Anthony’s family owned horses, where he developed a love for horse riding and roping. He especially enjoyed and excelled in calf and team roping in rodeo competition.
Following secondary school, Anthony attended Texas Western (UTEP) where he earned his B.S. degree and graduated with distinguished military honors (ROTC) in 1963. He joined the Army as a lieutenant serving in Korea, Okinawa, Japan, as well as Louisiana as a transportation officer during the Vietnam War. Anthony attained the rank of captain before his honorable discharge in 1968. Upon leaving the army, Anthony returned to El Paso where he taught high school English, history and aviation for 32 years. He was involved with coaching many sports during his teaching career. He always had a great story to tell about his teaching, coaching and military experiences. During retirement, Anthony worked at Barnes and Noble, Agape Christian School, Target and Home Depot. Anthony was a lifelong learner and reader.
On June 19, 1993, Anthony and Joyce were married at Abundant Living Faith church in El Paso, Texas, where they continued to make their home. Anthony’s eyes always lit up when he shared stories about two special puppy dogs that the couple rescued from the streets of El Paso. In 2002, Anthony and Joyce ventured north to Jewett Lake near Fergus Falls. Although Anthony was a desert rat, he loved the trees, wildlife and kayaking. He embraced the northern culture, becoming an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and NDSU Bison. He loved yard games and celebrating life with family and friends. He was admired for his steadfast faith and contributions to community and church, often sharing his musical talents alongside his beloved wife. Anthony will always be remembered as a loving husband, brother and stepfather. His kind and generous heart will be missed by those who knew him.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Martha Buntyn and nephew, Robert Dean Perez.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Joyce; stepdaughter Jill (Brian) Larson; stepson, Brian (Kim) Prosser; stepdaughter, Andrea (Jason) Kovarik; brothers and sisters: Tommy (Delia) Perez, Rita (Bob) Lecy, Mary Esther (Charlie) Ezell, Lydia Perez, Margarette Heard, Stella Lohmann; nephews and nieces: Tom Roy Perez, Rebecca (Craig) Hughes, Duffy (Lara) House, John T and Norman Ezell, Stephen Perez, Denise Bashur, David (Lety) Perez, Emily Buntyn, Chris (Kristie) and Kenny (Nikki) Lohmann; stepgrandsons, Andrew (Jessica) Prosser and family, and Justin Prosser; as well as many great-nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial service: 2 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Gretchen Enoch.
Military participation: Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.