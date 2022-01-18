Archer Peterson
2016-2022
Archer Conrad Peterson was born Wednesday, September 28, 2016, and was baptized at the Naz on December 4, 2016. From the beginning of his life, he taught us critical parenting skills. We thought we had a solid understanding of parenting until Archer came along. Archer developed life skills significantly early. He could take apart anything you put together, in a timely fashion even. He could also put it back together but always chose to hide the evidence. As soon as Archer started walking, he thought he had to run everywhere. Oftentimes, Archer could be found zipping around on his Kubota, making figure eights of mud in the backyard and teaching his brother, Otto, how to enjoy the simple things. They loved to sit together at the picnic table under their swing set, conversing about the next thing they could destroy together. Archer had a special relationship with each sister. Riley was happy to go along with anything Archer said. She’s going to miss his ability to make up games for them to play. Avery and Archer shared a unique bond of making all toys come to life, primarily planes, trains and cars. The giggles could be heard downstairs as Raelynn and Archer created stories with their shadow puppets when they were supposed to be settling down for bed.
Seeing life through Archer’s eyes was nothing less than a miracle. In 2020, Archer was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension. He coded for two minutes and thankfully came back to us. This event briefly paralyzed us emotionally. Eventually, we figured we were equipped because we’d conquered this disease before. Pulmonary hypertension didn’t scare Archer one bit. He came through it with unprecedented strength, courage and ambition. He was not going to let this hold him back. As a family, we faced it head-on and adapted. To say he thrived would be an understatement. Archer surpassed any expectations we had for him. Even with a backpack for his infusions and multiple oral medications, Archer begged to play with his best friends, Lucas and Loveya, and attend preschool at Trinity Lutheran Church. He never once felt different. We told him he was simply extra special. January 2, 2022, started the last few days of his life. He developed complications with his central line. During the hospitalization, he spent time learning new things. We played multiple rounds of Oscar the Grouch, Minecraft and Uno. January 7, he coded again, this time during a routine procedure.
We believe the Lord took his son home that evening. Brandt and I spent many hours at his bedside praying and begging for his miracle. We read to him, sang to him and cried over him. Archer was too dependent on the ECMO machine and ventilator. His brain damage was too severe from coding to operate on his body. He was weak and tired. We said goodbye to our Archeroo, in our arms, on January 13, at 1:50 p.m. at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Because of Archer, we learned how to live. Archery Archeroo, I love you, Archer he Archer who, that is you, Archery Archeroo I love you, yes I do. Breathe easy baby.
Memorial Service: 5 p.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Church of The Nazarene in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Pastor Clay Mitchell.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for Archer Peterson.