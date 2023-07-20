Ardis (Ardy) Henrietta Goodendorf, 80, passed away Tuesday, July, 11, 2023, at her home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Ardis was born July 27, 1942, to parents Gordon and Audrey Duenow in Bagley, MN. She married Peter Goodendorf July 24th, 1962, in Douglas County, MN and they later had 2 children Tammy and Todd. Ardis loved fashion, people, and of course ELVIS. She enjoyed talking and laughing about the things of the past, and giggling like a school girl recalling when she snuck into Elvis’s dressing room once. She was young at heart as her body aged and loved the company of friends and others who would make her smile.
It is with a heavy heart to say that her daughter Tammy Mueller passed away at Sanford Hospital just a few days after Ardis.
Ardis is survived by her son Todd Goodendorf of Fergus Falls, MN, grandson Adam (Lindsey) Mueller of Anoka, MN; granddaughter Anna Calderone of Phoenix, AZ; son in law Jayson Mueller of Fergus Falls, MN; siblings Joyce Thompson of Alexandria, MN and Morris Duenow of St Augustine, FL; 4 great-grandchildren Adrian, Ivan, Alethia, and Prudence; numerous in-laws and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Audrey Duenow, husband Peter Goodendorf, her brother Vernon Duenow, brothers-in-law Dan Thompson, Eugene Goodendorf, and Billy Goodendorf, sisters-in-law Kim Olson and Diane Olson and numerous other family members.
Her remains will be buried at Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria Minnesota next to her husband.
A celebration of life service is planned Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at 1pm for Ardis and her daughter Tammy at Hilltop Celebration Church 525 Hwy 210 Fergus Falls, MN 56537
