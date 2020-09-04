On February 2, 1924, Argyle Edward Paulson was born on a farm outside of Dalton. His parents were Irene Kemnitz Paulson and Clarence Paulson. When Argyle was 6 years old, his family moved to Battle Lake. He told stories of walking to country school with his sister, Gwen, and about riding in a horse drawn sleigh to their Uncle Bill and Aunt Elsie Luhning’s on Ethyl Lake. When he was in sixth grade, they moved to Pelican Rapids and stayed there for three years. In 1939, they moved to New York Mills. Two years later, at the age of 17, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and was based at Wall Lake. He spent six months with the CCC planting trees, but when the war started the CCC fell apart. In 1942, he was drafted for WWII, but was rejected due to having rheumatic fever as a child.
On March 31, 1945, Argyle and Loretta Petersen were married. In the early years of their marriage, Argyle and Loretta moved around Minnesota and even lived in Seattle, Washington, for a couple years (until the big earthquake chased them back to Minnesota). In 1957, they settled in Rochester, Minnesota, where they built at least 200 homes and owned a neighborhood convenience store/gas station called Paulson’s Superette. They raised and showed Arabian horses and were very involved in the Democratic Party. As active volunteers for the DFL, they passed civic responsibility on to their five children and taught them the importance of being involved in their own communities. In 1987, Argyle and Loretta moved back to their hometown of New York Mills. They had a hobby farm and raised chickens, geese, sheep and pigs. Argyle also worked at Wadena County Productive Alternatives and really enjoyed his co-workers and his crew at the recycling center. He finally retired in 1999. In 2005, Argyle moved in with his recently widowed daughter, Heidi, to help with her two young children. He lived with them in Fergus Falls until 2019 when his weakened legs required him to move into long-term care. He was a favorite of the staff at Broen Home and received a lot of love. He spent almost every Wednesday afternoon playing cards with his good friend, Maggie Meehan.
Argyle Paulson was the eldest son of four children born to Clarence and Irene Paulson. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence and Irene Paulson; wife of 57 years: Loretta; sister: Gwen (Garland) Birch; brother: David (Arlene) Paulson; and grandson: Bryan Barnes.
He is survived by his five children: Rhonda; Argyle Thomas (Carl); Giles (Katie); Garth; and Heidi (Frank); grandchildren: Susan, Erik, Caly (Dustin), Henry and Sadie; great-grandchildren: Rhianna (Eljay), Cash and Beck; brother: Clarence (Shirley); many other relatives and a host of friends.
