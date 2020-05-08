Arlan G. Erlandson, 85, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the MN Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Arlan Gordon Erlandson was born at home, in Aastad Township on November 3, 1934 to Edwin and Ruth Erlandson. He worked on the family farm and attended his local country school. He graduated from Morris Ag high school. After high school, he served in the Army and was stationed in Alaska. After his discharge he married Marlys Swenson in 1957 and returned to farm in Aastad Township. When Arlan retired from farming he kept busy with various projects in the Little Pelican and Vergas areas. He moved back to the Fergus Falls area to be nearer to family.
Arlan was a lifelong member of Aastad Lutheran Church. He enjoyed reading, sports, fishing, playing cards and after retirement, gardening, canning and cooking, including sharing those efforts with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Metta Haataja; great-grandson, Samuel Royce and brothers, Marcus and Gary Erlandson; former wife, Marlys Erlandson, and former brother-in-law, Arlo Hanson.
Arlan is survived by his children, Joan (Frank Haataja), Kurt (Becki) Erlandson and Eric (Patti) Erlandson; grandchildren, Anna (Bill) Royce, Drew (Erika) Haataja, Karl (Marian) Haataja, Ada Erlandson, Andrea Erlandson, Kayley Erlandson, Stephanie (BJ) Mosley, Greg Erlandson, Stephen Erlandson, Daniel Erlandson and David Erlandson; great-grandchildren, Madison Haataja, Jonathan Royce, Breanna Royce, Paige Haataja and Sophie Royce; brother, Russell (Carol) Erlandson; sister-in-law, Barb Erlandson; and former in-laws, LeVonne Hanson, Charles (Laurice) Swenson and Sandy (Rodney) Wenstrom.
Memorials are preferred to the Aastad Cemetery Fund.
A family graveside service was held.
Interment: Aastad Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.