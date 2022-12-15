Arlen Wahl, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Arlen Herman Wahl was born July 22, 1935 in Fergus Falls to Herman and Mary (Boeder) Wahl. He grew up in Fergus Falls, graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1953. He joined the United States Army in 1954 and served in Japan until 1957. After retiring from the Army in 1960, he returned to Fergus Falls.
On August 13, 1961 Arlen married Marilyn Samuelson in Fergus Falls.
He worked at Diamond Furniture, then began as a surveyor for MN DOT in Fergus Falls. He was transferred to Bemidji, working there until retirement in 1997. In addition, he helped with field work on his family farm near Erhard. After the death of his wife, he returned to Fergus Falls in 2001.
On April 28, 2004, he and Ardis Spencer-Kowalski were married in Sisseton, SD.
Arlen loved baseball, fishing, playing violin, puzzles, sharpening knives, watching Gunsmoke, reading westerns, playing cards, and spending time with the kids and grandkids.
He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man, a friend to all.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Marilyn; a sister, Margaret Gutzmer, a brother, David Wahl, and step-son, Marty Kowalski.
Arlen is survived by his wife, Ardis Wahl of Fergus Falls; four sons, Gil (Patricia) Wahl of Fergus Falls, Don Wahl of Fergus Falls, Ron Wahl of Fergus Falls, and Shane Wahl of Lafayette, IN; step-children, Debbie (Dave) Lill of Battle Lake, Kathy Dick of Lisbon, ND, Dan (Jolene) Kowalski of Moorhead, and Amy (Corey) Eggen of Fergus Falls; sister, Carol (Bill) Taylor of Fergus Falls, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Dave Foss and Reverend Ed Monson.
Interment: Living Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
