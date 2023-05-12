Arlene Palmer, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Arlene Anna Pape was born on February 27, 1931, near Walnut Grove, MN, the daughter of William and Lena (Mueller) Pape. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Lucan, MN. At the age of five, she moved with her parents to Renville, MN where she was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church and graduated from the Renville Public School in 1949 as Salutatorian of her class, after which she attended and graduated from the Minneapolis Business College.
She was employed as a secretary with the Wm. H. Ziegler Co. in Minneapolis and later with Standard Oil’s corporate office, transferring to their Duluth office after her marriage. She was a stay-at-home mother while their two sons were in school after which she was employed at the Pat Rogers Association office in Fergus Falls as an Administrative Assistant until her retirement in 1989.
On June 11, 1955, Arlene was married to James “Jim” Palmer, making their home in Duluth, Albert Lea, and lastly, Fergus Falls. To this union, two sons were born; namely, Scott and Gregg Palmer.
Arlene served her church and community with dedication and grace. She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church for many years, serving on the Education Board, Church Council, ALCW Board, Altar Guild, Bethlehem Foundation Board, and the Friendly Visitor Program. She participated as a volunteer with school activities when their sons attended school as well as being Den Mother within the scouting program. Arlene was also an active volunteer and auxiliary member of the Lake Region Hospital Auxiliary for 40 years as well as serving on its Board for a number of years. She also was an active member of A Center for the Arts, the Otter Tail County Historical Society, and the Fergus Falls Area Garden Club.
Arlene will be remembered for her sincere thoughtfulness and caring for others, always being there for those who needed assistance. Also, she loved flower gardening which was evident at their home each year.
Arlene is survived by her two sons, Scott (Nancy) of Rock Springs, WY and Gregg of Fergus Falls; her only grandchild, Ashley Palmer of Laramie, WY; great-grandchildren, Miriam, Nadia, and Freya; one sister, Helen Larson, and sister-in-law, Shirley Palmer; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Palmer; parents; two brothers, Carl and Marvin Pape; sister-in-law, Ruth Pape, and brothers-in-law, Edgar Larson and Lorin Palmer.
Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Loren Mellum.
Interment: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.