Arlene T. Weiss, 83, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Erhard, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her home in Fergus Falls.
Arlene was born on February 20, 1937, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Michael and Viola (Nelson) Thorness. She grew up and attended country school in Fergus Falls. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1955.
On June 22, 1957, she married Arlan Weiss at Aastad Lutheran Church, rural Fergus Falls. The couple briefly resided in Pelican Rapids after they were married and then relocated to Erhard.
Through the years, Arlene worked at the Fergus Falls movie theater, Otter Tail Power, Dr. Borg’s Dental office, Pelican Rapids bowling alley, was a nurse’s aide at the Pelican Valley Nursing Home, treasurer for the city of Erhard and also in the cafeteria at the West Central Turkeys plant.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard where she was also active in the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed gardening, baking, working crossword puzzles and reading.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Arlan, who died in 2017; her parents; brother, Merle Thorness and her beloved cat, Lucky.
Survivors include her; daughters, Vickie Demblon of Fergus Falls, Connie (Keith) Rutherford of Erhard, and Holly (Joe) Stenger of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Danielle and James Rutherford; nieces, Bonita Thorness and Jennifer McAllister; nephew, Steve Weiss; brother-in-law, Ronald (Ardythe) Weiss; cousin, Emily (Jim) Knudtson and her beloved feline companion, Honey.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, Erhard.
The Rev. Brad Soenksen will officiate.
Burial will be at Bagstevold Cemetery, Erhard.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.