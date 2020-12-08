Arles Kumpula, age 93, of Golden Valley, formerly of New York Mills, passed away at her home in Golden Valley on December 7, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the safety of family and friends, private family services will be held.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Arles’ tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills.
To plant a tree in memory of Arles Kumpula as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.