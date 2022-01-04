Arlin Mindermann, 78, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Arlin George was born September 27, 1943, to John and Irma (Carstens) Mindermann in Perham. He grew up in rural Frazee, where he graduated from Frazee High School. After high school he worked construction in a family business.
On June 6, 1964, Arlin married Ethel Bimberg in the Lutheran Church in Sebeka, moving to Fergus Falls shortly after.
Through the years, he drove truck for Coca-Cola and did maintenance at the Holiday Inn and MSCTC Fergus Falls, until his retirement.
He loved to sing and was a member of “The Sounds of Faith” barbershop chorus. Arlin also enjoyed deer hunting, duck hunting, fishing and building custom bird houses. He was a supporter of the Hillcrest Comets and a NDSU Bison fan. He also had a good sense of humor.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Alvin Mindermann; in-laws, Arnold Derke, Kathryn Phillips, Margie Mindermann and Lillian Mindermann.
Arlin is survived by his wife, Ethel of Fergus Falls; daughter, Chantal Mindermann of Fergus Falls; son, Garth (Sheila) Mindermann of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Joshua, Ellie and Jacob; sister, Loretta Derke of Fergus Falls; brother, John (Ann) Mindermann Jr. of New York Mills; and in-laws, Bernice (Michael) Janowiec of Brooklyn Park, Harold Phillips of Fergus Falls.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Rev. Christopher Lieske.
Interment: Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
