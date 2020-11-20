Arline was born October 1, 1932, in Galesburg, Illinois.
She married Carl Berntson on January 1, 1955. He preceded her in death in 1975. She later married, in 1982, Joseph Elliott of Kansas. He preceded her in death in 1992.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Harshbarger , previously of Ottertail Lake, three children, David (Liz) Berntson of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Laura (Eric) Pederson of Galesburg, Illinois, and Matthew (Karen) Berntson of Galesburg, Illinois; two stepdaughters, Betty Jo (Roger) Resley and Tyra (John) Burdett, both of Olathe, Kansas, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark (Tiny) Berntson of Ottertail Lake.
Arline was a longtime resident of Ottertail Lake. She enjoyed camping, fishing, golf and singing with her sister, Carol Harshbarger (Henning High School, Henning) in several barbershop choral groups. The Otter Belles, the Sweet Adelines and many others.
A private family service was held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Hinchliff, Pearson, and West Funeral Services in Galesburg, Illinois. Burial followed in Linwood Cemetery. Services can be viewed “virtually” at www.facebook.com/Hinchliff-Pearson-West-Funeral-Directors-and-Cremation-Services-160333664037824.