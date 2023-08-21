Arlys Schiesser, 73, of Ortonville passed away on August 18, 2023.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Big Stone Tabor Church in Big Stone City, SD. Pastor Barbara McKewin will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mound Cemetery, Ortonville, MN. Urn bearers will be grandsons: Nathan Devorak and Jaxson Schiesser. The service will be livestreamed and recorded and viewable at www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.
Arlys Kay (Mueller) Schiesser was born on March 28, 1950, in Milbank, SD. She was the daughter of Walter and Geraldine (Holmquist) Mueller. Arlys grew up in the Milbank and Ortonville area. She was united in marriage with Ralph Schiesser on May 1, 1967, in Webster, SD. They made their home in Ortonville and were blessed with children: Lori Jo, Donn, Brent, Kandi, Jodi and Troy. Arlys was a dedicated homemaker and wife. She adored her children and loved to spend time together at the park. She would teach her kids about the stars and taught them to use their imagination while looking at the clouds. She was a talented writer and wrote in her diary for over 40 years. She wrote a Blog - Arlys' Meanderings. She provided loving foster care for many years. She enjoyed crafts of all kinds and loved to play cards. Arlys also answered phones for many years for Larson Funeral Home in Ortonville. She was a prankster, having her siblings (Sharyn and Allan) play pranks on each other, Arlys carried on the fun with her own family. Most importantly, Arlys loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arlys was a Sunday School teacher and a true prayer warrior. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee and Concentration Marble Game, both of which she was very competitive and love to win!
Arlys is survived by her children: Lori Jo Schiesser of Fergus Falls, MN; Donn Schiesser of Junction City, KS; Brent (Sandra) Schiesser of Middelburg, FL; Kandi (Loren) Tetzloff of Spicer, MN; Jodi Eiynck (Russ Raaf) of Ortonville, MN; and daughter-in-law, Deanna Schiesser of Willmar, MN; 15 grandchildren: Guy, Chassity, Kayla (Mary), Nathan, Brad, Christopher, Dylon, Jennifer, Aries (Tim), Jordan, Kevin, Courtney, Lexi, Laci, and Jaxson; five great-grandchildren: Mykel, Lilly, Oakley, Cora, and Seraia; siblings: Julie Macziewski of Montevideo, MN; Lorrie (Keith) Laumann of Granite Falls, MN; Deb (Joe) Gartner of Golden Valley, MN; Dennis (Angie) Mueller of Watford City, ND; Lynda (Kevin) Ruschen of Alexandria, MN; Jimmer (Karen) Halvorson of Big Stone City, SD; sisters-in-law: Ardis Fronning, Shaylene Halvorson, and Diana Mueller; and dear friends: Mary Boelz of Ortonville, MN, and Judy Raddatz of Big Stone City, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
Arlys was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Geraldine; husband, Ralph; son, Troy; grandson, James Matthew; siblings: Allan, Sharyn, Carolyn, Darwin, and Mike.
To send an online condolence, visit www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.