Arnold Kenneth Jonson, 80, passed away in hospice May 12, 2021.
Born in Fergus Falls, he was preceded in death by wife, Glenda, parents, Alvin and Karen Jonson, sisters, Joyce and Janice. He is survived by daughters, Julie Hoffman and Stephanie Kubitz, grandchildren, Joshua Harincar, Brandon, Courtney and Brady Kubitz, great-granddaughters, Fiona and Lila, stepchildren, Lisa (Kevin) Langton, Eric (Kelly) Bunde and their children, Jacob Langton and Miranda and Evan Bunde.
Arnie grew up in Battle Lake and graduated from Underwood High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school and loved to talk about time spent in Alaska during his enlistment. He attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis after an honorable discharge and worked for Blumberg Photo Sound until he went into excavating and carpentry, spending the rest of his career as a contractor/remodeler while living in Hamel and New Hope.
After retirement he and Glenda moved to Ottertail Lake and then to Hutchinson and Mankato.
Visitation on June 15, 2021 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie.
Burial service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Thursday June 24, 2021, at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Parkinson’s Foundation (Parkinson.org).