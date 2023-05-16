Arthur (Art) Henry Kempenich, age 74, passed away May 12, 2023 at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND after battling cancer.
Art was born January 31,1949 in Randall, MN to George and Nell Kempenich.
In Art’s spare time he enjoyed woodworking, riding his Can-Am Spyder, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Art is survived by his significant other, Sharon Trangsrud; his sons, James (Julie) of Perham, Daniel of Lake Havasu, AZ, Richard (Richie) of Perham and Sharon’s daughters, Teresa Dahlstrom and Tammy Trangsrud both of Fergus Falls; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry (Louise) Kempenich, Beverly Johnson, Steve (Brenda) Kempenich, Mary (Alan) Schumacher, Bernice (Brian) Moreau, Dennis (Carol) Kempenich and Leo (Joy) Kempenich.
Preceding Art in death were his parents and daughters, Jeannette and Jolene.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski.
Interment: St. Otto’s Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone