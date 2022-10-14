Arthur Stortroen, 95, of Fergus Falls, MN, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Arthur Blaine was born on December 12, 1926, in Fergus Falls, MN, the son of Arthur and Bertha (Garberg) Stortroen. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church and attended school at Fergus Falls High School. Arthur served in WWII as a Private First Class stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii 1945 to 1947 before his honorable discharge. Arthur worked for Otter Tail Power Company for 43 years until retirement and then began managing an apartment building for many years. On September 10, 1949 he married Catherine Nelson in Fergus Falls, MN. He was very active in Boy Scouts, serving as Scout Master for over 60 years. He attended Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and enjoyed boy scout camp annually with his troop and leaders. He took his troop to the boundary waters on several occasions. He earned the prestigious Lifetime Scouter Award from the Northern Lights Council along with the Eagle Scout Honor and the Silver Beaver Award.
Arthur enjoyed summers on Round Lake, boating with the kids and grandkids, hunting, ice fishing, camping, his activity with the Fergus Falls chapter of MN Deer Hunters (serving as past president) and delivering meals on wheels.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Stortroen of Fergus Falls; children, Mark (Donna) Stortroen of Fergus Falls, Michael Stortroen of Sedro Wolley, Washington; grandchildren Tara (Ryan) Pederson, Tynan (Katie) Stortroen, Natalie (Samm) Knutson; great-grandchildren Alaina and Alex Pederson, Elly, Maya and Oliver Stortroen, Silas and Dierks Knutson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bertha Stortroen; and brother Paul Stortroen.
Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 20, 2022, At First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Rev. Tiffany Sundeen.
Interment: 4:00 P.M., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Military Honors: Harold T. Swenson VFW Post 612 & American Legion Post 30.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for Arthur Stortroen.
