On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Arthur Raynold Twedt, 91, of Fergus Falls, went to be with the Lord peacefully with his wife by his side.
Art, as he was best known, was born on March 13, 1929, in McHenry, North Dakota, to Knut and Thelma (Hogie) Twedt. He was baptized on April 7, 1929 and confirmed on September 24, 1944, and attended the Colvin School as well as Eddy County Schools. On June 30, 1954, he married his wife, Velda (Vilhauer) Twedt in Highmore, South Dakota, and the two raised four children on their family farm, Virgil, Roger, Gerald, and Marlys near rural McHenry, North Dakota.
Art was a farmer by trade and hobby as he was gifted with a passion for agriculture. He was very active in their church, Gethsemane Lutheran Church of Tolna, North Dakota, and had a personal relationship with Jesus which he made sure to share with others. After moving to Fergus Falls, in 2000, Art and Velda became very active at Calvary Free Lutheran Church. Art enjoyed spending time with family and friends and taking Pontoon rides on the lake. Art was a very humble man, but he certainly took pride in the accomplishments and talents of his 28 grandchildren and in more recent years getting to know and seeing photos of his 36 great-grandchildren and taking in their sporting events.
Art is preceded in death by his father and mother, along with his sisters Isabel johnson and Agnes Howard, and nephew John Howard. He is survived by his loving wife, Velda; his children, Virgil and Wendy Twedt of Bullard, Texas, Roger and Amy Twedt of Fergus Falls, Gerald and Beverly Twedt of McHenry, North Dakota, and Marlys and Don Quam of Fergus Falls; brothers, Gordon (Ardis) Twedt of McHenry, North Dakota, and Marcus Twedt of Tolan, North Dakota, and also many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Public walk-through visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
There will be a private family service with a livestream at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Please refer to the funeral home website and Arthur’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
