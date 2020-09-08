Arvid C. “Bud” Bergerson, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
He was born on the family farm in Dalton, on November 18, 1932, and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1950. He met Arvalee Fronning at a barn dance and they married on September 11, 1965. They lived in Moorhead and he owned and operated a small business, Insignia Products, in Fargo. He had other unique jobs early in his career such as working as a merchant marine on the Great Lakes, and post-retirement, working for Southern Cross Inc., which offered him travel opportunities around the U.S.
As a young man he enjoyed participating in ski jumping events around the Midwest and as an adult took great joy in telling others about the Dalton ski jumping club at the Steam Threshers Reunion. His love of music led him to singing bass with the FM Ambassadors barbershop group for many years. He had an appreciation for history and travel, and was fortunate to visit all 50 states. He instilled this appreciation in his kids and taught them the benefits of taking the scenic route and learning about history along the way. More recently his favorite things to do were to get together weekly for breakfast with his brother and their longtime friends, attend his grandchildren’s sporting events, and take drives through the countryside. His hobbies included researching his genealogy, following “Are you a Daltonian” on Facebook, creating original CryptoQuip puzzles, and attending community lutefisk dinners around the holidays. He will be remembered most for his quick wit, humor, humility and kind heart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arvalee, his parents, Clinton and Florence Bergerson, and his children, Brett and Kristen.
He is survived by his daughters, Alyssa (Chad) Mittag, of Minneapolis, and Heidi (Jeremy) Seefeldt, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his grandchildren, Lucy and Graham Mittag and Payton, Beckett and Murphy Seefeldt; and his siblings Curt Bergerson and Lorna Kennedy.
There will be a public graveside service at Aastad Lutheran Cemetery in Fergus Falls on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. Please bring your own chair, and out of respect for all, masks are mandatory and social distancing should be observed.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
