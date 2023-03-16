Audrey Brown

Audrey Mae Keim was born July 17, 1930, in Bellville, Illinois. Her parents were the late Arthur Adam and Olivia Kathryn (Langsdorf) Keim. Audrey graduated from high school in Red Bud, IL in 1948. During the summers, she enjoyed helping her dad with all the paperwork at one of the many grain elevators he worked from.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?