Audrey Harrison, 86, of Fergus Falls, died peacefully on January 15, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota, after fighting complications from hip surgery the middle of December 2021. Her journey here is over and she’s received her reward. She will be greatly missed.
She was born April 26, 1935, in Wilkin County to Mable (Hammerle) and Earl Ripley. She grew up in Erhard until a farming accident took her dad in 1948 (her mother died in 1944.) After her father’s death she lived briefly with relatives until Harvey and Edva Olson took her in to help on the Olson Farm. She worked there until she graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1953. After graduation, she moved in with her Aunt Inez Johnson and worked for Welander Jewelry in Fergus Falls.
She married Lyle Olson in 1956, and moved back to the Olson Farm. They had two sons, Mark and Jay. An infant daughter, Angel, died at childbirth. Her farm life consisted of milking cows twice daily and preparing meals for everyone while raising a family. Her hard work and cooking skills have blessed many families over the years. Special emphasis was on unique birthday cakes for grandkids, pies, cakes, cookies, homemade bread and special foods for the holidays (including lutefisk).
Fishing was one of her favorite hobbies. As the boys were growing up, she loved to spear fish in the winter. Not many women had spear fish houses out on the lakes, but mom and dad would get the milking done early, round up the boys and head for the river or lake to get mom spear fishing. She enjoyed all kinds of fishing. There are many stories to be told of her “catches." A special one was a 40# Salmon in Alaska. Raising German Shepherds was a joy in her life. Flowers, gardening, canning and feeding her birds kept her busy. Lyle passed away in 2000.
She became saved in the 1960’s and started a journey of Faith that grew and matured over the years. It was not uncommon for her to rise in the early hours of the day and spend an hour praying for people. Who will step up now and fill the gap she leaves?
In 2004, she married Oliver Harrison. During their years together they enjoyed traveling by car, train, bus, plane and ship to see family, friends and the beauty of this country. Always good visits at the farm by neighbors, friends and family. Audrey’s hospitality was enjoyed and appreciated by all. The past five years she was connected to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Fergus Falls. She greatly enjoyed the time with small group Bible study, monthly senior meetings, Sunday School classes and the great music. As a member of the Gideons Auxiliary she helped with Bible distributions when able.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gerald (Helen), Robert (Elena), Millard (Renata), Bud and Jim; and sister, Alice (Curt).
Audrey is survived by her husband, Oliver Harrison of Fergus Falls; son, Mark (Julie) Olson of Jamestown, North Dakota; and their children, Jeremiah (Becky) Olson, Michelle (Marc) Bingaman, Joshua (Sara) Olson and Marissa Olson; and great-grandchildren, Naomi, Abby, Lydia, Anna Olson and Violet Bingaman; son, Jay (Tami) Olson of Fergus Falls; and their children, Nicholas (Alyssa) Olson, Ben Olson, Amanda Olson, Danielle (Eric) Lee, Krystal Davenport and Ashley (Gabe) Dawson; and great-grandchildren, Aurelya and Ripley Olson, Timothy, Chloe, Kaleb, Matthias and Liam Lee, Carter, Logan and Adaline Davenport and Claire Dawson; numerous nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Amy Ripley of Aurora, Colorado and Lynette Ripley of Fergus Falls. Also, Oliver’s family; daughter, April (Mark) Foster; and children, Tristan, Mary Grace; son, Wally (Renea) Harrison; and children, James, Jessica, Wally Jr. and JB; sisters Barbara Badal, Ruth (Phil) Godfrey.
Memorials to Lutheran Brethren International Missions (LBIM) or Gideon’s International.
Visitation: Two hours prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Ed Monson.
Interment: Tingvold Cemetery, Underwood.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to olsonfuneralhome.com