Austin Herman Oak, 37, of Breckenridge, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo.
A public visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., followed by a private family service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at New Life Church of God, Wahpeton. Bishop David Kuhfal will be officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
