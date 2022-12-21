Avis Olson

Our loving and gentle mother, Avis Kathryn (Rasmusson) Olson, passed away on December 20, 2022 at the age of 98. She was born and raised in the very tiny town of Osnabrock, North Dakota to parents Magda (Thompson) and Marvin Rasmusson on August 26, 1924. A spunky tomboy girl often called by the name of Kathy, she loved sports (especially basketball), music, education, hard work, and life growing up in a respectful, and close-knit Christian family.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?