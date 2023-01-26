Barb Jandt, age 68, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at St. Cloud Hospital.
Barbara Ann was born on December, 28, 1954 in Fergus Falls, MN to Irving and Shirley (Sperr) Jandt. She graduated from Elbow Lake High School, in 1972. Barb worked in Human Resources Management for over 30 years. Barb was a gifted pianist and organist. Listening to Andrea Bocelli sing “Amazing Grace”, playing the piano, and the organ were her passions and solace.
Barb is survived by her mother, Shirley Jandt of Wendell, MN, brothers and sisters, Cary (Zel) Jandt of Norman, OK, Peggy McDougall of St. Cloud, MN, Phyllis (Allan) Kutzer of Evansville, WY, and Randy (Gloria) Jandt of Lafayfette, CO, as well as 8 nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Irving, paternal grandparents, Walter Jandt, Ben and Margie (Jandt) Gehrke, and maternal grandparents, Julius and Florence Sperr.
Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Lawrence Presbyterian Church in rural Wendell, with a visitation two hours prior to the service at the church.
