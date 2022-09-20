Barbara Ann Barry, 79, of Fergus Falls, died peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls with her family at her side.
Barb was born October 27, 1942 in Fergus Falls to Lester and Gladys (Salvevold) Herness. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in St. Olaf Township. She attended country school close to her home in Ashby and then graduated from Ashby High School.
On July 7, 1962, Barb married Phillip Eugene Barry at Bethel Lutheran Church. She worked at the Ashby Restaurant and in Minneapolis while she received her cosmetology license. They lived in Fergus Falls and she worked as a beautician in their home for a number of years. She also worked at the Regional Treatment Center for several years until they closed and then for CBHH until her retirement in 2014 in the housekeeping department.
Her hobbies included cooking and baking. She loved to teach her recipes and she was an amazing cook. She passionately loved her family and all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; parents-in-law; her daughter, Kimmy; her brother, Lester “Orris” Herness; sister-in-law, Betty Herness; brother and sister-in-law, David and Sandra Barry, and sister-in-law, Helen Barry.
Barb is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Phillip; her children, Alan (Karen) Barry of Fergus Falls, Todd (Lori) Barry of Fergus Falls, Trevor (Connie) Barry of Dalton, Brent (Tara) Barry of Fergus Falls, and Stephanie Barry of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Heather (Tyler) Schmidt, Beau Barry, Marlee (Dillon) Barry, Brody Barry, Dallas (Ashlyn) Barry, Ashley Barry, Abby Barry, Luke (Ashley) Barry, Sophie Barry, Emma (Conor) Barry, Austin Barry, and Carson Barry; 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, LeWayne (LaVay) Herness and Forest Herness, and brother-in-law, Duane Barry.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
