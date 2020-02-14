Barbara Ann (Linder) Bjerketvedt, 63, of Henning, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
She was born July 12, 1956, to Bert and Mae (Moen) Linder in Wadena. She was baptized and confirmed at Leaf Mountain Lutheran Church in Clitherall. Barbara attended Henning High School and graduated in 1974. She attended Leaf River Valley Vocational Center in Wadena, receiving her office occupation certificate in 1974. She then attended Fergus Falls Community College earning her medical secretarial certificate in 1975. She also attended the University of Minnesota-Crookston and Fergus Falls Community College, earning her A.A. degree in nursing and business and her licensed practical nurse certification in 1979.
On December 16, 1978, she married the love of her life, Duane Bjerketvedt at Leaf Mountain Lutheran Church in Clitherall. They celebrated with a Christmas wedding.
Over the years she was employed at Pioneer Home, Fergus Falls State Hospital, Hospice of Fergus Falls, and Broen Memorial Home as a nurse on the night shift, so she could be home with the girls during the day.
She enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, traveling to see family, her special-needs dog “Honey,” motorcycle riding, horseback riding, reading books, gardening, flowers and watching movies. She loved Christmas!
Proceeding her in death is her mother, Mae (Moen) Linder; sister, Glenda Lee (Linder) Sethney, and grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 41 years, Duane Bjerketvedt; her children, Tamara (Timothy) Amundson of Ashby, Angela (Donald) Metso and their children, Bode and Victoria of Carver, Melody (Bernard) Cruser and their children, Brycen and Brielle of Pierre, South Dakota, and Heidi Bjerketvedt; father, Bert Linder; brother, Bradley (Cindy) Linder of Henning; brothers-in-law, Larry (Karen) Bjerketvedt, Orlin (Dianne) Bjerketvedt, and Leslie (Barbara) Bjerketvedt; sister-in-law, Nancy (Thomas) Ehrich, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be onehour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls.
Chaplain David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at Leaf Mountain Lutheran Cemetery, Clitherall.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.