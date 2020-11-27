Barbara Grenell, 1947-2020

Barbara Jo (Olson) Grenell, 72, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Barbara was born December 14, 1947, to Harold and Marilyn (Robertson) Olson in Fergus Falls. She attended Madison Elementary School and Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1966.
She married Bradley Grenell in 1967, together they had two children. They later divorced in 1972.
In the early years she worked with insurance. She moved back to Fergus Falls in 1976 and began her 44 years of service in the lab at Lake Region Healthcare.
Barbara was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. She loved to watch her birds, go bowling, spend time at the cabin on Otter Tail Lake with her family, making pictures out of clouds, dancing and cooking for family gatherings.
Preceding her in death was her father, Harold Olson.
Barbara is survived by her children, Dianna Grenell (Jim) of Agency, Iowa, and Jason Grenell (Jodi) of Ottertail; grandchildren, Alexander Grenell, Jamie and Jerika White, Brittany and Misty McDougall; great-grandchildren, Devin Beaulieu, Auttum and Rayne Greene, Sabastion and Junior Herrera, and Morty McDougall; mother, Marilyn Olson; siblings, Darryl (Karol) Olson of Fergus Falls and Michael Olson (Lori) of Alexandria, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.
Public walk-through visitation will be 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Livestream will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020.
There will be a private family service held. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Barbara’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.