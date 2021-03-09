Barbara Ann (Koolman) Heikes, 86, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Pioneer Care in Fergus Falls.
Barbara was born August 2, 1934, to Fred “Fritz” and Lena (Schubert) Koolman in Bigalo.
She was employed at Hardees in Fergus Falls, Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center in the dietary department and was a part of the University of Minnesota Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP).
Barbara enjoyed crafting, cooking, feeding and watching the wildlife in her yard, especially the deer and rabbits.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Lois McCreary.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Mike (Teresa) of Fergus Falls and Jeff (Jo) of Tacoma, Washington; and a grandson, Tyler Heikes of Puebla, Mexico.
It was Barbara’s wish to be buried in the wooden box that her son, Mike, made in junior high shop class.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Please refer to Barbara’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service.
The Rev. John Carpenter will officiate.
Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.