Barbara Ann (Koolman) Heikes, 86, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Pioneer Care in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Please refer to Barbara’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service.
The Rev. John Carpenter will officiate.
Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.