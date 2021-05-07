Barbara “Barbie” Kay Johnson, age 80, passed away on May, 4, 2021.
Barbie was born February 14, 1941, and was the daughter of Harvey and Gwen Johnson of Fergus Falls.
Barbie graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1959 and Gustavus Adolphus College in 1963 with a skilled nursing degree. She was a dedicated and practicing RN in Fargo, until age 72.
Barbie enjoyed dancing, shopping, decorating, fishing and new experiences with her grandchildren.
Barbie is survived by two siblings: Gary (Barb) Johnson of Randall, and Kathy (Dick) Jerome of Delano, as well as three children: Pat (Stephanie) Johnson of Clayton, New Mexico, Deb (partner John Wattleworth) Johnson of St. Peter, and Tim (Danie) Johnson of Strum, Wisconsin. She has seven grandchildren: Hans, Annika, Luke, Sydney, Emma, Grace and Hannah.
Memorials to Mayo Clinic Health System hospice or the donor’s choice.
A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date.