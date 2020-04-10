Barbara Kolstad, age 90, formerly of Underwood, died April 7, 2020, at Pioneer Cottages Memory Care in Fergus Falls.
Barbara was born in Rothsay, on March 21, 1930, to Carl Benjamin Wick and Malla (Kjono) Wick. She was baptized and confirmed at Hamar Lutheran Church in Rothsay, where she was also united in marriage to Chester J. Kolstad on November 7, 1948. They were blessed with 60 years together and raised six children on their Underwood dairy farm.
During Barbara’s high school years, she had a variety of jobs: babysitter, restaurant server (soda jerk), telephone switchboard operator, and bank employee. She was a high school cheerleader for three years at Rothsay High School before she graduated in 1948.
Barbara was active in her community. In addition to her dedication to family and farming, she served as clerk of session and elder at Maine Presbyterian Church, participated in Presbyterian Women, Eastern Star, Homemakers Club, Underwood High School Band Parents, Sons of Norway, and Study Club. She also taught Sunday school and volunteered at the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf.
Barbara remained sweet, kind, good-natured and gracious her whole life. Barbara and Chester shared a passion for travel and enjoyed worldwide destinations, such as Alaska, Israel, and China. They enjoyed family gatherings at their cottage on Ottertail Lake and participated in “Pairs and Squares” square dancing for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Benjamin Wick and Malla (Kjono) Wick; husband, Chester Kolstad; son, David Kolstad; brothers, Chester Wick, Kenneth Wick and Wallace Wick.
Barbara is survived by her children, Norman Kolstad (Katherine Kensinger), Mary (Norman) Floden, Linda (Harold) Hagen, Owen Kolstad (Mary Wickham), and Nancy (Dennis) Quam; grandchildren, Matthew Kolstad, Nathan (Kristen) Kolman, Cory (Angela) Floden, Jill Floden (Ben Smith), Elaine (Derek) Settergren, Andrew Hagen, Paula (Tarek) Shagosh, Lauren Wickham Kolstad, Elizabeth Wickham Kolstad, Amanda Quam (Moises Lima Guerrero), Darren Quam, Ashley Quam, Todd Wachendorf (Jessica Dickau), Ross (Jessica) Wachendorf, Bryan (Rachel) Wachendorf, and Elyse Wachendorf; 14 great-grandchildren, and sisters-in-law, Loretta Haukebo, Beverly Eastby and Janet Maloney.
Barbara’s family wishes to thank the staff at Pioneer Cottages, Mill Street Residence, and Hospice for the wonderful, personal care Barbara received.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Maine Presbyterian Church, Clearwater Forest Presbyterian Camp and Retreat Center, Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf, or Alzheimer’s Association. A private graveside service was conducted at Lakeview Sunset Memorial Gardens in Underwood. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to www.olsonfuneralhome.com or mailed to Olson Funeral Home, 711 Pebble Lake Road, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.