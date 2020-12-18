Barbara Ann (Arthur) McGlasson, 80, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at her residence.
Barbara was born February 26, 1940, to Fred and Goldene Arthur in Chicago, Illinois.
On August 31, 1956, she married Harland McGlasson in Mattoon, Illinois.
Preceding her in death was her daughter, Patty Rieffer.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Harland McGlasson of Fergus Falls; children, Cheryl (Ken) Sularze of Rockton, Illinois, Victoria (Tim) Hall of Machesney Park, Illinois, Harland McGlasson Jr. of Fergus Falls, Constance (Daniel) Shwandt of Rockford, Illinois, Angela (Chuck) Rothenbach of New Mill Ford, Illinois, and son-in-law, Stephen Rieffer.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
