Barbara Joyce (Anderson) Norgren, 82, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, October 16, 2020.
Barbara was born August 27, 1938, at home in Aurdal Township of Otter Tail County. The daughter of Elmer and Bernice (Weinrich) Anderson. Barbara was baptized at home and confirmed at Stavanger Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls. She attended School District 66 and Fergus Falls High School. Before her marriage she was a waitress at the River Inn Coffee Shop of Fergus Falls.
On October 11, 1958, she married Donald Norgren at the home of Rev. Alexander Tjornhom in Fergus Falls. They were the parents of three children, Dale, Dawn and Darla. They made their home in rural Fergus Falls, where they were dairy farmers for over 50 years.
Barbara was a member of Tonseth Lutheran Church. She took pride in her home and was a wonderful homemaker. She made the best homemade bread and chocolate cake in Otter Tail County and served it with a cup of coffee. She was also a member of the VFW and the Eagles.
She and Donald loved to go dancing, they rarely missed a dance event far or near, whether by foot, snowmobile or car! She also loved to dance the jitterbug with her sister, Doris.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Donald; her parents, Elmer and Bernice; stepdad, Lewis Bjorgo; brothers-in-law, Ken Wicklund and Larry Pavlacky; brothers, Dohney, Russell, Roy and Lyle Anderson; sisters, Lillian and Helen Anderson, and sisters-in-law, Peggy, Vonnie and Marilyn Anderson.
Barbara is survived by her children, Dale Norgren of Fergus Falls, Dawn (Oly) Ard of Erhard and Darla (Steve) Marty of Fergus Falls; one grandson, Joshua (Amy) Hanson of Kimberly, Wisconsin; two great-grandsons, Tyler and Tyson Hanson; three stepgrandchildren, Lisa (Mike) Iverson, Aron Ard and Cory (Genea) Ard; 11 great-stepgrandchildren, Alexis, Jade, Emily, Olivia, Nicholas, Kienna, Wesley, Kylee, Aubree, Xander and Lee; sisters, Eunice Wicklund of Lakewood, Colorado, Doris Pavlacky of Watertown, South Dakota, JoAnne (Perry) Orr of Blackfoot, Idaho; brother, Lawrence (Lois) Anderson of Corcoran; godchildren, Dean Baker, Marty (Samp) Carlson, Jesse Peterson, Mary (Boek) Young, Bernice (Bock) Kugler, Les Tenneson and Harold Tenneson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Tonseth Lutheran Cemetery, rural Erhard.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.