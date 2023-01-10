Barbara Seelhammer

Barbara Corrine Ferguson Seelhammer was born on September 14, 1929 to William and Pauline (Schweigert) Ferguson in Brampton, ND; the eldest of 8 children. The family moved to Cogswell, ND where Barb attended the Cogswell Public School. She enjoyed being on the girls’ basketball team in high school.

