Barbara Corrine Ferguson Seelhammer was born on September 14, 1929 to William and Pauline (Schweigert) Ferguson in Brampton, ND; the eldest of 8 children. The family moved to Cogswell, ND where Barb attended the Cogswell Public School. She enjoyed being on the girls’ basketball team in high school.
On June 12, 1948 Barbara married Wayne Seelhammer at the Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Cogswell, ND. Barb raised five children, while running the household and assisting Wayne and his family manage the Cogswell locker plant and grocery store. She also actively volunteered at numerous church and community events, including the American Legion Auxiliary and Christian Women. Many weekends were spent at Roy Lake where the extended family enjoyed gathering.
After the children had all graduated from high school, Barb and Wayne moved to a hobby farm by Deer Creek, MN and managed the Deer Creek Locker Plant until Wayne retired. Barb then attended Wadena Technical College to earn her Home Health Care certification and worked in Public Health until she was 79 years old. She also transitioned to her home in Wadena, MN and enjoyed living in her neighborhood of friends. After the Wadena tornado in 2010 destroyed her home; she lived in Deer Creek, then moved to Fergus Falls, MN to live six years with her son Bill and his wife Mary and then moved to Park Gardens.
This is what Barb did and where she lived. But the real story of Barb is how she loved BIG. She cherished getting to know everyone she met. In Cogswell her home was the gathering place for neighborhood children. As her children became teenagers they and their friends continued to gather in this small house in Cogswell. Adults were always greeted with her warmth. After moving to Deer Creek her life focused on her children, their spouses and her 16 grandchildren. She always said “yes” to every need; and sometimes “stole” the grandchildren to just spoil them. She attended their sporting events. She could make a delicious full meal in five minutes whenever they dropped in. She would bring buckets of cookies and help them with their projects.
Soon she would extend this love to her 42 great grandchildren.
Barb is survived by her children, William (Mary) Seelhammer of Fergus Falls, Becky (Rodger) Pearson of W. Fargo, ND., Gregory (Barbara) Seelhammer of Moorhead, MN, James (Sheila) of Deer Creek, MN and Jan (Wayne) Brunner of Bismarck, ND; her 16 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren; her siblings, Margaret (Peggy), Sharon, Dave and Susan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne, and siblings Charlie, John and Doug.
Barbara died on January 6, 2023 at the age of 93.
Memorial Service: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Clay Mitchell.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone