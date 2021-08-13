Barbara Mae Underwood, 97, of Fergus Falls, died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls.
Barb was born September 30, 1923, to Ben and Gina Benson in Fergus Falls. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She attended Fergus Falls Public Schools and graduated in 1941. She attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities graduating in 1945 with a degree in business administration.
Following college graduation, Barb worked one summer as a waitress in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, followed by a year working in San Francisco, in the insurance industry. Deciding to return to Fergus Falls in 1946, she reunited with a high school classmate, Charles Underwood (returning from World War II), and they were married June 17, 1947. A son, Ben, was born in 1954.
For many years, Barb managed her father’s former office building “The Benson Building” at the corner of Court Street and Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls. She also volunteered on many church and civic projects.
Following an example set by her parents, Barb had a passion for flower gardening. She built many rock gardens at various residences throughout her life.
Along with her husband, Barb enjoyed spending time at their lake cabin on Otter Tail Lake. Fishing, boating and birdwatching were her favorite recreational activities.
In 1985, Barb and Charles moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, returning for summers on Otter Tail Lake. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren’s company at the lake.
Barb experienced exceptional care giving through the PioneerCare system in Fergus Falls. She had stints at Pioneer Pointe, Pioneer Cottages, and the PioneerCare Center. Many thanks to the Pioneer caregivers.
Preceding her in death was her husband.
Barb is survived by her son, Ben (Peggy) Underwood of Fergus Falls. Grandchildren, Jack (Nicky Berman) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Wade (Claire Curran) of Duluth, and Liz of St. Paul; and great-grandchildren, Elba and Molly.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral home of Fergus Falls.
