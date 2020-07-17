Barbara Ann (Pedersen) Wahl, 79, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at LB Broen Home.
She was born November 21, 1940, in Underwood to Lauretz and Helen Pedersen. She graduated from Underwood High School and married Dale R. Wahl on June 13, 1959. barb worked for 42 years at the Ben Franklin Store as a clerk and over 15 of those years in the postal department. She loved her job and the people who came to the store. She also cherished her cat, Mr. Kitty, and was an avid reader and always had a mystery book with her. She enjoyed going to the Center for the Arts and Bella’s, cheering for the Vikings and Twins, playing bingo and going out to eat with friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale of 54 years, and her son, Kelly.
Barb is survived her sisters, Georgiana Peterson of Kingwood, Texas and Charlotte (Larry) Sorenson of Bella Vista, Arkansas; sisters-in-law, Joanne (Bob) Stine of Glyndon and Pam (David) Sander of Fergus Falls; brothers-in-law, David (Jan) of North Olmstead, Ohio, Daryl (Gale) of Woodbury, and Bruce (Deb) of Fergus Falls, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at LB Broen Home and LB Hospice for their kind care during her last few weeks of life. A special thank you to her friends who came to visit her at home.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Humane Society of Otter Tail County 1933 West Fir Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Interment will be 2 p.m., July 30, 2020, at Rindahl Cemetery, rural Underwood.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
