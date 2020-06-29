Barnard Eggen, 81, of rural Fergus Falls, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home as the result of an accident.
Barnard Hans Eggen was born on December 25, 1938, in Fergus Falls, the son of Mary (Dess) and Henry Eggen. He spent his early years in rural Wilkin County near Foxhome. As a child, he walked to and from school along the Ottertail River. In his teens, the family moved to rural Underwood and he graduated from high school there in 1957. He worked as a farmhand during high school years.
Barnard worked in road construction from graduation until his retirement in 2002. During those years he worked for a variety of construction companies including Soby, Delzer, Bergus, Dunnicks Brothers & Gilchrist, and Riley Brothers.
On August 5, 1961, Barney married Emily Jane Beske, and they were blessed with three children and five grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 at Fort Bragg. They lived for a short time in Shakopee, before returning to Otter Tail County.
Barney is survived by his wife, Emily, of Fergus Falls; three children, Scott (Isa), of Maplewood, Rebecca Hauschild (Bryan) of Wheaton, and Serianna Eggen (Ryan Hamilton) of Dalton; brother Leo Eggen of Fergus Falls and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his grandchildren Margo Vorderbruggen of Fargo, Katie Hauschild and Abby Hauschild of Wheaton, Emery Hamilton and Jetta Hamilton of Dalton.
He was an active member of the Lake Region Pioneer Threshers Association, Underwood Rockets Snowmobile Club, Zion-Sarpsborg Lutheran Church and the Lions Club. Barney enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, chopping wood and always kept busy.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Arnold in 1942, his parents, and great-granddaughter, Gabriella Korinna Vorderbruggen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
An outdoor memorial service to celebrate Barney’s life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Veterans Memorial Park, located behind Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls. Friends and family are invited to bring lawn chairs for the service, with state and CDC guidelines to be followed.
The Rev. Mark Johnson will officiate.
Interment will take place at Foxhome Municipal Cemetery, near Foxhome.
For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of Barney’s service will be available on his memorial page at www.GlendeNilson.com.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Homes of Fergus Falls.