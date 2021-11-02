BenHarry Hanson, 48, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, October 18, 2021, unexpectedly at his residence.

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m.

Celebration of Life: 5 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the VFW Post 612 located at 420 E. Washington Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.

Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.

Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

