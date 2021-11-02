BenHarry Hanson Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BenHarry Hanson, 48, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, October 18, 2021, unexpectedly at his residence.Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m.Celebration of Life: 5 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the VFW Post 612 located at 420 E. Washington Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of BenHarry Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner Staff & Substance Abuse Specialist Public Works Maintenance Worker Optometry Technician Personal Banker/Teller - Dalton Loan Officer - Parkers Prairie RN & LPN Private Duty Nurses View all job listings >