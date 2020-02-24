Benjamin Patrick Anderson, 22, of Hoffman, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Sanford Health in Fargo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. Saturday, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Hoffman, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Hoffman
The Rev. Mark Mathews will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Hoffman.
Online guestbook: Ericksonsmithfh.com.