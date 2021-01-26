Benjamin Buhl, age 33, passed away peacefully in Fergus Falls on January 17, 2021, with family at his side. His life was a blessing to those who knew him.
Ben enjoyed watching game shows, outdoor adventures, lounging in the lake, and was always the winner playing games with his family. He loved spending time with his housemates at his group home, attending concerts with Aunt Cesca, and could frequently be found floating in the river with his mother. His memory lives on through his “Ben-isms” and the positive impact on all he met.
Ben is survived by his mother and sidekick, Tracey; his father, Randy; his two brothers, Tyler and Addison; his new sisters, Jess and Karissa; his grandparents, Craig and Nancy Johnson, and Frank and Maureen Vogel; and his cousins, aunts and uncles. Ben was preceded in death by his grandma, Judy Vogel and grandparents, Floyd and Lucy Buhl.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.