Berdella Sogn, age 98, of Barnesville died on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Woodland Lodge Assisted Living in Fergus Falls, MN.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Dobmeier Funeral Home in Barnesville, MN with Rev. Caleb Larson, officiating. Interment will follow at Little Bethany Cemetery, rural Barnesville, MN.
Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 PM at Dobmeier Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Berdella Lorraine Malingen was born on December 11, 1923 to Melvin and Ella (Olson) Malingen in Lawndale, MN on the family farm. Her dad took a sleigh to meet the doctor from Rothsay to assist. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school. She graduated from Barnesville High School in 1942. She worked as a nurses aid in Fergus Falls and attended Lutheran Deaconess Hospital Nurses Training in Minneapolis and graduated as a registered nurse in 1949. She then worked as a nurse in Fergus Falls.
On September 7, 1951 Berdella was united in marriage to Kenneth Sogn in Little Bethany Lutheran Church. The couple made their home on the Sogn home place in Tansem Township where they farmed and also owned and operated Sogn Sand and Gravel. She raised three children and worked alongside the family caring for the farm and business. Berdella was a member of Little Bethany Lutheran Church and served in many capacities through out the church. She gave to her community by volunteering her time.
Berdella is survived by one daughter Belinda Myhre of Fergus Falls, MN, two sons: David (Roberta) Sogn of Pelican Rapids, MN, Kurt (Kathy) Sogn of Barnesville, MN, 11 grandchildren: Ole Myhre Jr, Kjersti (Donald) Cronin, Randi (Dave) Myhre Jarski, Melissa (Kelly) Erdmann, Trisha (Brad) Rutten, Matt (Christine) Sogn, Alyssa (Chris) Shellito, Bradley (Megan) Sogn, Paul (Abby) Kowalski, Mark Kowalski, Anna Kowalski, 12 great grandchildren, one brother Marlen (Donene) Malingen of Fergus Falls, sister in law Ramona Malingen of Fergus Falls, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth in 1997, her parents, brother Alan Malingen, son in law Ole Myhre and daughter in law Cindy Sogn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be designated per Berdella’s wishes. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.dobmeierfuneralhome.com
PIANIST: Sharlene Allen
SOLOIST: Dale Rollie
SELECTIONS: The Old Rugged Cross, Amazing Grace,
CONGREGATIONAL HYMNS: How Great Thou Art, Precious Lord Take My Hand
HONORARY PALLBEARERS: All of Berdella’s Grandchildren