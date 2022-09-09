Bernadine Theresa (Bitzan) Schiele was born on May 24, 1928, on the shores of Lakes Moses in Millerville Township to Albert and Caroline (Lederman) Bitzan. She was baptized on May 27, 1928, by Father Siegler. Bernadine’s Solemn Communion was in June of 1938 and she was confirmed by Bishop Busch on June 18, 1939, all at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Millerville. For 8 years, she attended school at District 72 which is now Pine Ridge Golf Course. Bernadine graduated from Brandon High School in 1946 and then attended the College of St. Benedict for one year. While returning home for the summer, she met Wilfred “Willie” Schiele and they were married on September 21, 1948, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church her entire life. To this union, 8 children were born; Eileen, Evelyn, Don, David, Greg, Ann, Mark, and John.
The family made their home in Millerville where Bernadine worked as a preschool teacher for one year at St. Mary’s School. Then she started at the Millerville Liquor Store in 1965 as a manager and bookkeeper for 38.5 years until retirement at the age of 75. The family enjoyed going out to eat, watching baseball games, going to Twins games, and just spending quality time together. Willie and Bernadine loved to go to all different kinds of auctions together and enjoyed meeting George Bitzan for breakfast at the restaurant next door each morning. Bernadine lived in the Millerville area for 92.5 years. She lived in her last home from 1964 until she moved to Brandon Assisted living in 2020.
Bernadine was a member of the Millerville Homemakers Club, Catholic United Financial Counsel #210, and was President of both the Millerville Christian Mothers and the Millerville Seniors. She loved playing cards and BINGO, and travelling to visit family. Bernadine took great pride in her garden and enjoyed sharing all of her produce. She was a wonderful cook and a perfectionist in everything she did. When she said “don’t worry, we’ll do that later” her family knew that meant they should do it now otherwise Bernadine would have it done before they got the chance. Bernadine was gentle, kind, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
Bernadine Theresa (Bitzan) Schiele passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Brandon Assisted Living at the age of 94. She is survived by her children, Eileen of Clitherall, MN, Evelyn and husband, Dan Griffith, of Morris, MN, Don and wife, Doris Schiele, of Phoenix, AZ, David and wife, Debra Schiele, of Underwood, MN, Greg Schiele of Alexandria, Ann and husband, Larry Nelson, of Battle Lake, MN, Mark Schiele of Fridley, MN and John (Holly Bentz) Schiele, of Chanhassen, MN; grandchildren, Steven (Michelle Thompson) Koep, Nancy (Todd Ecklund) Koep, Jeff (Stephanie Gretsch) Griffith, Sally (Greg) Kappen, Chuck (Laura) Griffith, Luke Griffith, Ashley (Tommy Cubillas) Schiele, Cody (Mikki) Schiele, Darin (Mallary) Schiele, Stacy (Anthony) Spaeth, Chris Nelson, Jennifer (Anthony) Smith, Lacey (George Hartas) Schiele, Tiffany (Josh) Jones, and Callie (Zach Aaberg) Schiele; great-grandchildren, Drake Hegge, Mason Koep, Evan Palmer, Ty Koubsky, Austin, Keira, and Cavan Griffith, Katie, Sara, and Ben Gretsch, Noah, Ethan, and Sarah Kappen, John, Greta, and James Griffith, Hannah and Will Schiele, Colton, McKenzie, Kolby, and Kaleb Spaeth, Cameron, Ava, Addison, Lincoln, and Morgan Smith, and Roscoe Jones; brother, Charles (Sue) Bitzan; brother-in-laws, George Dorn, Wallace (Pam) Schiele; sister-in-laws, Carol Bitzan, Adeline Kappahan, Vivian Hulm Nagel, and Jan Schiele.
Bernadine is preceded in death by her husband, Willie on November 21, 2006; great grandchild, Blake Griffith; son-in-law, Joe Koep; siblings, Edward, Robert, Dorothy, and James Bitzan, Margaret (Phillip) Schmidt, Irene (Leander) Stariha, and Florence Dorn; brother and sister-in-laws, Joe (Betty) Schiele, Edmund (Ruth) Schiele, Don Byrne, Kenny Schiele, Maryann (Florian) Theusch, Chick Olson, Barbara (Al) Gabriel, Rommie Kappahan, and Pete Hulm.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Millerville, MN. Visitation was held at the church from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022, with a prayer service at 6:30 PM and visitation continued one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment was in Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery in Millerville.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
