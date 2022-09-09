Bernadine Schiele

Bernadine Theresa (Bitzan) Schiele was born on May 24, 1928, on the shores of Lakes Moses in Millerville Township to Albert and Caroline (Lederman) Bitzan. She was baptized on May 27, 1928, by Father Siegler. Bernadine’s Solemn Communion was in June of 1938 and she was confirmed by Bishop Busch on June 18, 1939, all at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Millerville. For 8 years, she attended school at District 72 which is now Pine Ridge Golf Course. Bernadine graduated from Brandon High School in 1946 and then attended the College of St. Benedict for one year. While returning home for the summer, she met Wilfred “Willie” Schiele and they were married on September 21, 1948, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church her entire life. To this union, 8 children were born; Eileen, Evelyn, Don, David, Greg, Ann, Mark, and John.

