Bernadine D. (Liebelt) Severson, 91, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Bernadine was born February 6, 1929, in Velva, North Dakota, to Samual and Elsie (Buck) Liebelt. She grew up on a farm near Sawyer, North Dakota. She lived in Minot, North Dakota, Grand Forks, and Fergus Falls, to be near her daughter. Bernadine was a resident at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
On September 7, 1947, she married Quentin Severson in Sawyer, North Dakota. She was a very loving mother and the most excellent cook in the world. She will truly be missed by those who loved her.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Quentin and her parents.
Bernadine is survived by her six children, Terrance Severson of Elmer, Craig Severson of Crookston, Kevin (Debbie) Severson of Grand Forks, Steven Severson of Fergus Falls, Sandra Van Meer of Arlington, Texas, and Lori Reck of Cavalier, North Dakota, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Service will be 9 a.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. David Veum will officiate.
Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
