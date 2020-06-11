Bernard “Bud” Egstad, 96, of Fergus Falls, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Bernard Leroy was born on August 24, 1923, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the son of Ludvig and Judith (Lunde) Egstad. He was a 1941 graduate of the High School Department of Lutheran Brethren Schools in Fergus Falls.
Bud served in the U.S. Navy from 1941-1946. He completed his basic training in Idaho, before finishing his advanced training in Los Angeles, California. After training, Bud served in the Pacific Islands, New Caledonia as a radio man. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
On November 19, 1945, he married Margaret Johnson in Wyandotte, Michigan. Bud worked at Egstad Hardware in Grand Forks from 1946-1963. From 1964-1965, he worked as an insurance salesman, before working at Sears-Roebuck Company as a salesman from 1966-1979. Bud owned a ServiceMaster Franchise in Aitkin, from 1979-1989. In 1989, Margaret passed away.
In March 1998, he married Judy Erickson in Aitkin. Judy passed away in 2010, and in 2012, Bud moved to Fergus Falls to be closer to his family. His faith was very strong and served as Sunday school teacher and superintendent, served on the mission board, he was an Elder at the church in Aitkin. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Grand Forks and Aitkin and lastly the Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church in Fergus Falls.
His interests included working in his flower and vegetable gardens, playing card games especially Uno, Phase 10, Rook, and golf, painting, making maple syrup and picking raspberries to make some of his special jam to give away. Bud was a family man who cherished spending time with family especially taking the grandkids fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ludvig and Judith; his wives, Margaret Egstad and Judy Erickson; a sister, Olive Blikstad and three brothers, Judson, David and Louie Egstad.
Bud is survived by his five children, Jude (Allan) Bjerkaas of Fergus Falls, Roy (Ruth) Egstad of Aitkin, Rick (Deb) Egstad of New Prague, Carl (Carolyn) Egstad of Fergus Falls and Dave (Erin) Egstad of Jordan; a stepdaughter, Nancy (Dale) Erickson; a brother, Bert Egstad; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and four stepgrandchildren and 16 great-stepgrandchildren along with numerous family and a host of friends.
Memorial service: 2 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Rev. Mark Tungseth.
Interment: Dorris Cemetery, Aitkin.
Military honors: MNARNG Honor Guard.
No flowers please instead memorial donations preferred to the Inspiration Point Bible Camp or Lutheran Brethren International Mission.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Online condolences and live stream at www.glendenilson.com.