Bernell Glenn Olson, 70, of rural Underwood, died unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Per Bernell’s request, no services are planned.
Bernell was born in Fergus Falls to Gaylord and Elaine (Paulson) Olson on March 9, 1950. He attended school in the Underwood district until the 10th grade.
He married Delaine Johnson on June 20, 1969. They later divorced but continued a long and cordial relationship. Together they raised four children, Lonnie, Connie, Annie and Kelly.
He was employed as a truck driver and mechanic his entire life, living the entire time in Otter Tail County, being described as a “tinkerer extraordinaire.” In his free time, he loved to hunt, especially for deer, fish and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Bernell leaves behind a son, Lonnie (Melissa) Olson, of Fergus Falls, and three daughters, Connie (Keith) Kimber, of Fergus Falls; Annie (Rick) Hoeper, of Underwood; and Kelly Jones, Farmville, Virginia. Other survivors include his eight grandchildren, Gunnar Kimber, Taiya Hanson, Carlee Olson, Darian Hoeper, Addison Hoeper, Kiyou Jones, Gaiden Hoeper and Kody Jones; one great-grandson, Bennett Hanson-Wheeler; two sisters, Wanda (Keith) Jasch and Cheryl Olson; one brother, Arlo (Rose Larson) Olson; one niece, Kimberly (Adam) Urness; three aunts, Mila Mortenson, Verly Anderson and Geraldine (Wayne) Rogholt.
Condolences to the family may be mailed to Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, 301 East Washington Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 or left online at www.glendenilson.com.