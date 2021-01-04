Bernita Leatrice Rian, 94, passed away on December 22,2020, at Park Region Hospital, Fergus Falls, from complications of COVID-19.
She was born March 2, 1926, on the home farm in Carlisle to Louis and Edith(Janike) Bluhm. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1942. She married Norbert(Bud) James Rian on January 6, 1947 in the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, who passed away on December 4, 1992, two sisters, Arvella Tiseth(Oscar) Chicago, Illinois, Leona Kjer(Eddie) Fergus Falls, and one brother, Wilbur(Edith) Carlisle.
She is survived by two daughters, Emily Exner(Robert), Minneapolis and Mary Soland(Russell), Elizabeth, as well as four grandchildren, Ryan Johnson(Natalie), Chanhassen, Josh Soland(Kristen) Barnesville, Tina Saurer(Travis) Elizabeth, and Nick Soland, Elizabeth, as well as six great-grandchildren, Ava and Fox Johnson, Chanhassen and Laikyn, Emerson, Asher and Greyson Soland, Barnesville. Many nieces and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bernita was very talented, she self taught herself to play the piano, guitar, organ and accordion. By the time she was 12, she had a slot on the Fergus Falls radio station where she played the piano and sang most Saturday mornings. She played the organ every Sunday morning for years at the St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Pelican Rapids, where she and Norbert raised their family. She always had a project going, whether it was sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidery or planting seedlings for her next spring’s garden.
She will truly be missed. She has been cremated, and per her request, no service will be held. May she Rest In Peace.