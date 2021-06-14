Memorial services will be held for Beth Curtis, age 59, of Ottertail, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ottertail.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Ottertail. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at church.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills.
