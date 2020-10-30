Beth Johanna Nims was born December 28, 1970, in Duluth. She passed October 24, 2020, at the age 49. Beth attended high school in Cloquet where she graduated in 1989, attended and graduated from Concordia College in 1993. She married her college sweetheart, Jason Nims on May 28, 1993. Jason and Beth moved to Colorado Springs that same year to further their education as paralegals. Both worked in the service industry as they completed their education and later, they both worked in the Tech industry at Atmel Corporation. Beth moved from Atmel to dpiX,LLC, where she worked as a shift supervisor until her death.
Beth is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jason Nims of Colorado Springs; her siblings, Rebecca (Kevin) Peterson of Duluth, Sarah (Paul) Sapyta of Cloquet, and Joel (Chikako) Donahue of Novi, Michigan; parents, Michael and Carol Donahue of Cloquet; five nephews and nieces, Joshua Peterson, Josephine Peterson, Emily Sapyta, Theodore Donahue and Amelia Donahue; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
A Funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Duluth on a date to be determined.