Betsy Jane Garcia, 60, of West Fargo, died peacefully under hospice care at her daughter’s residence in Campbell, Thursday, March 25, 2021, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Betsy was born April 14, 1960, to Robert and Barbara (Chisholm) Powell in Los Angeles, California.
She married John Garcia in Los Angeles in 1976.
She was a CNA at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls for 22 years. She also worked for GPK Products of Fargo, for 10 years.
Betsy loved her grandkids, kids, family time, and also time with friends. She enjoyed camping, taking care of her plants, her dogs, and playing bingo. Betsy had a big heart and was always willing to take care of others before herself.
Preceding her in death was her father, Robert Powell; mother, Barbara Chisholm; sister, Bonnie Zachary; brother, Bobby Powell, and great-grandmother, Palma Martin.
Betsy is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Skip) Pederson of Campbell, Johnny Garcia of Fargo, Joe (Shena) Garcia of West Fargo, and Steven Garcia (Erin) of Fargo; grandchildren, Tyson (Sabrina) Pederson, Isabella Pederson, Rhiannon Garcia, Jazmine Garcia, Sophia Garcia, Desiree Garcia, Alana Garcia, and Juniper Garcia; great-grandchild, Hudson Pederson; siblings, Barry (Summer) Powell, Jackie (Lee) Hall, and Amy Shambach, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Betsy’s family.
Celebration of life will be 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Foxhole Bar and Grill 402 Main St. Foxhome, MN 56543.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.