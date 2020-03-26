Bette J. Christenson, Willmar, passed away at St. Cloud Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Bette Lloyd was born February 28, 1933, in Quanah, Texas. She spent her childhood in Chicago, Illinois, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from Hillcrest Academy where she met Jeffry M. Christenson. They were married in 1952 and lived in Fergus Falls until Jeff’s passing in 2014.
Bette is survived by her five children, Barbara (Mike) Ysteboe, San Antonio, Texas; Linda (Mark) Skrien, Owatonna; Jeffry, Jr. (Amy) Christenson, Underwood; Jon (Brenda) Christenson, Staples; and Pamela (Gerry) Makela, Raymond; 11 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat (Don) Huntington, Hopkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff, granddaughter, Brooke Ysteboe, grandson-in-law, Terry Clapp and great-grandson, Reece Clapp.
A graveside service will be held at Stiklestad Lutheran Church, Doran, at a future date.